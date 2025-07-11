Local organizations respond to Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe's repeal of voter-approved paid sick leave

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne covers issues surrounding government accountability, solutions and consumer advocacy. Share your story with Isabella.

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe repealed a law that Missouri voters approved eight months ago. 58% of Missourians voted to guarantee paid sick leave for workers and have incremental increases to the minimum wage.

Local organizations respond to Gov. Kehoe's repeal of paid sick leave

However, all of that will end on Aug. 28.

Even though Proposition A passed back in November, it has been a widely contested debate over the last few months. Several business groups challenged the constitutionality of Prop A back in the spring, claiming it would hurt their operations.

"Proposition A just had a lot of stringent regulations," Missouri Restaurant Association CEO Buddy Lahl said. "It caused operations to have to cut back on some of the things that they would have done, whether it was bonuses, holiday pay, Christmas bonuses or vacation pay."

The Missouri Supreme Court ruled in favor of what Missourians voted for—upholding Proposition A. But the Court's ruling was short-lived, as the Missouri Legislature passed HB 567, which repealed the yearly inflation increase to the minimum wage and ended paid sick leave.

Kehoe signed HB 567 into law on Thursday.

"[HB 567] enabled restaurants and small businesses to continue to provide benefits for their employees under their own terms," Lahl said.

Kehoe's decision is a huge win for organizations like the Missouri Restaurant Association, but a major setback for groups like the Missouri Workers Center, who helped get Prop A on the ballot.

"Everyone deserves the freedom to take time and heal from illness and injury, and to be there for our loved ones in their recovery, without struggling to pay our bills and put food on the table," Terrence Wise said. "By signing HB 567 into law, Gov. Kehoe just made a decision that flies in the face of our freedoms, our families and our futures. I'm angry and disappointed that the governor, along with state lawmakers, have chosen the side of greedy corporations over the health and stability of Missouri workers like me."

Under Kehoe's repeal, employers won't have to provide an hour of paid time off for every 30 hours worked starting at the end of August. That means there's no legal guarantee employees will be able to take the PTO that's already been accrued after August 28.

Missouri's minimum wage will go up to $15 an hour in January, but there's no set increase based on the inflation rate after that.

