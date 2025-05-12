Local pool supply store says consumers should see little impact from tariffs this season

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire.

Owning and maintaining a swimming pool or hot tub can be costly. Will you need to open up your wallet even more this year due to tariffs? That is the question KSHB 41 News took to a local pool supply store.

The short answer is no, not yet, at least.

China is a big supplier of pumps, filters, and cartridges, and a lot of pool toys, floaties, and other accessories can come from overseas. However, The Water Hole in Lee’s Summit said it is too soon to know how its prices will be impacted.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB James Lamison, The Water Hole.

“Toys and floats would be where they would see increases,” said James Lamison, the warehouse manager. “We stock up on those things and did our early buy orders last year, so all of this stuff's under last year's pricing.”

Chemicals should stay at a similar price point as well, according to Lamison. He said that at The Water Hole and a lot of other pool stores, they buy chemicals that are made in America. Same goes for their pools and spas, which are proudly labeled in the store.

“We like supporting our country, supporting fellow Americans, and companies that are employing fellow Americans,” said Lamison.

One area where Lamison said you could see a slight increase is pool parts, as mentioned earlier. Lamison said so far, he has seen a small increase of 3% to 5% on pumps and filters.