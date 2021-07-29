Local "SheBelieves Hero" award winner cheers on USWNT midfielder, Lindsey Horan, during the Olympics

KANSAS CITY, Mo — A Kansas City teen is cheering on her role model during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Lindsey Horan, a midfielder for the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team, has been a positive influence on 15-year-old Semahj Ware during the past year. They first met when Ware was flown out to New Jersey as the recipient of the "SheBelieves Hero" Award.

"It was nerve-racking at first,” Ware said “She was excited to meet me, and I was excited to meet her, so it was a mutual relationship.”

Ware said she was first nominated for the award by her peers and staff at Operation Breakthrough.

After word got out about her entry into the pool of nominees, her friends at school helped her rack up the votes. Operation Breakthrough staff member, Lis Schumacher, recalls the unforgettable trip.

"At the end of the weekend, she said ‘I want to stay in this girl’s life in whatever way possible. I want to be there for her during the hard moments, the great moments, I just want to continue.’ And that’s what she has done,” Schumacher said.

Horan has sent gifts on Ware and her siblings’ birthdays and made sure to check in on her monthly via FaceTime.

If the two are busy, they send selfie videos of support and encouragement. Those around them can attest to how much their friendship has grown.

“As kids get older, we sometimes think that's a time for them to become independent, but relationships become even more important,” Mary Esselman, CEO of Operation Breakthrough said.

For Ware, Horan was a tremendous source of support after losing her mom in a car accident. Now, Horan encourages Ware to focus on her studies and chase after her dreams of opening a bakery.

“Having her there was kind of like having my own big sister you know,” Ware said. “She was down to tell me when I was right and when I was wrong and where I need to improve.”

To return the love, Ware and her siblings are sending Horan a special gift this Olympics: a printed t-shirt that reads “Team Lindsey” in the front and “Horan” on the back.

As Horan represents Team USA overseas, Ware’s brother, Abdou Njie, has a message for her game day jitters.

"I would tell her good luck and do your best," Abdou Nije said. "Don’t overthink it.”