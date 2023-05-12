Local spas, salons capitalize on Mother's Day as clients cut self-care from budget

KANSAS CITY, Mo — For many during the COVID-19 pandemic, self-care was pushed to the wayside. Among a list of necessities, pampering services were among the first things to be cut from people’s budgets.

Co-owners of Chic Beauty on West Plaza say foot traffic slowed tremendously during the pandemic because people worried about safety. They survive with credit cards, PPP loans and unemployment benefits just for inflation to hit.

“I had a lot of clients who lost their jobs and then just had to make tough decisions, and figure out where to cut corners, so unfortunately, lashes became one of them,” said Kaityana Villines.

Things are just starting to feel normal again.

“It’s been a struggle trying to get back up to where we were. But I think this year, finally, we’re starting to get there, and especially around now when it’s becoming springtime and summertime, a lot more people are ready to come out of hibernations,” said Heather Villines.

Business owners in the service industry understand their place in the market. Self-care is often the first to be cut from the budget, so taking advantage of opportunities like Mother’s Day is just good business.

“Maybe they’re not spending it on themselves, but they’re spending it on their friends and their family and things like that,” said the owner of Posh KC, Ashley Patton.

Patton and her mom own three businesses in the Power and Light District: Posh KC, District Tan and Bare Med Spa. She says it has been tough to find that perfect balance to keep customers happy and their businesses afloat.

“I think with inflation though right now, making sure employees are making fair wages also not trying to price (ourselves) out with customers. It’s been a little hard,” said Patton.

Regardless of the total revenue, owners of Chic Beauty say success finds those who never stop. They say it is the challenge and value of being their own boss.

“A lot of it is just knowing — if we’re not working, we’re not making money,” said Kaityana Villines.

