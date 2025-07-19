KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A clean-up initiative led by 19-year-old Madison Lyman, a Howard University junior and summer intern at CGR Development Partners, brought together community members from diverse backgrounds on Saturday with a focus on restoring pride and unity along Prospect Avenue.

Al Miller Madison Lyman, Summer intern CGR development partners

“I knew that I really wanted to do something that really brought the community together," Lyman said. "But that also fought back against the narratives that are spoken about the people who call Prospect home, but also the corridor in general.”

The effort drew nearly 50 participants, including Robin Humphrey from the Washington Wheatley Neighborhood Association, who emphasized the importance of proactive change and community involvement.

"It’s time for a change," Humphrey said. "It’s time that we be the change that we want to see. Get out here and do the work."

Al Miller Robin Humphrey, Washington Wheatley Neighborhood association

Participants included volunteers from various organizations and local residents, all contributing to the clean-up. Nicole Curry of DRR Architecture works with SouthPointe @ 63rd.

"It’s Kansas City coming together to do what Kansas City does best, which is support each other," Curry said.

Al Miller Nicole Curry, DRR architecture

Both young and old worked side by side, demonstrating a sense of community across generations. Volunteer Jay Baker described the inspiring moment.

"When they come out here and you see the young people come out here helping beside the older people, that’s the real blessing," Baker said.

Al Miller Jay Baker, volunteer

Lyman expressed her commitment to the Prospect corridor and the neighborhood that raised her.

"We do care about this corridor," Lyman said. "We care about how it looks, we care about its people, and we care about truly making it a home for everyone. And so, I really wanted to bring everyone together to showcase that."

Al Miller Local Teen Leads Community Clean-Up on Prospect Avenue

The initiative is set to continue with a panel at KC GIFT next Saturday, where participants will discuss the past, present, and future possibilities for Prospect Avenue.

—