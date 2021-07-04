Local veteran gets free vehicle thanks to Wounded Warrior Family Support

KANSAS CITY MO. — A local veteran received a free vehicle thanks to the Wounded Warrior Family Support group.

Sgt. Dustin Johns, of Lee's Summit was presented his new vehicle during the KC Air Show Sunday morning.

Marine Sgt. Johns, a technician with the 2nd Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, was clearing an area of explosive hazards in the Sangin Valley, Afghanistan when he stepped on an improvised explosive device.

The blast occurred November 12, 2011 while he was on his second deployment.

Sgt. Johns lost both legs and two fingers on his right hand.

Doctors initially performed life-saving surgeries at Camp Leatherneck. Sgt. Johns was transported to Landstuhl, Germany, and then flown stateside to Walter Reed in Bethesda.

After just seven weeks, Sgt. Johns was ready for his first steps on prosthetics.

Sgt. Johns is pursuing his education in mechanical engineering and he plans to get his masters in prosthetics and orthotics.

In his spare time he enjoys playing golf, hiking, skiing, scuba diving and spending time with his two children Piper and William.