Local veterans reclaim a sense of independence after receiving refurbished cars from Cars 4 Heroes

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Two United States veterans reclaimed their independence on Saturday.

Margaret Lagergren and Mickey Conner were each given a refurbished car from Cars 4 Heroes. Alex Stanton with the non-profit organization says it is a joy and a privilege for the staff to give back a sense of independence to the veterans.

“What speaks to us a lot is, they want to help change their lives," Stanton said. "It's not just they want a free car, they want the car so they can get a job or help others.”

It has been months of walking on foot for U.S. Army veteran Mickey Conner, but thanks to his new ride, he can now take a breather.

“I'm a veteran, and I don’t have a car, so they gave me one. It’s real good,” Conner said. “I can get to the doctor, get to the store, without borrowing rides.”

Conner served in the Army as a truck driver for three years — he is classified as a Vietnam veteran. His left arm is now paralyzed from a car wreck in Colorado during his time of service. With a recent knee surgery and potential cancer diagnosis, he says the new car will help him get to the hospital that is located more than 60 miles away.

“Thank you, again. I love it,” Conner said.

For U.S. Navy veteran Margaret Lagergren, her new 2005 Chrysler Pacifica will give her back a sense of control.

“I can start getting back to things I want to do, and that’s volunteering and getting back to work,” Lagergren said.

She recently found herself homeless and without means of transportation, it is her mission now to help others in the same situation.

“It’s sad. You feel sorry for yourself, but I can’t feel sorry for myself because I've been so blessed," Lagergren said. "This is a dream come true. I’m gonna start working and making a difference."