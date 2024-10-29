Local veterans use art to find peace as they return to civilian life

LENEXA, Kan. — The city of Lenexa is using art to bring light to the veteran experience. Starting today they are switching up the city hall art exhibit to showcase veteran artwork.

The exhibit is called Place of Peace because arts and creativity have been known to help veterans find support. Whether they’re dealing with PTSD or just need a sense of community, this exhibit highlights the work of local veterans who found peace through art.

The city says veterans can face challenges as they transition back to civilian life, and they’re expected to cope with this sudden change and don’t always have support.

Through this exhibit, they’re encouraging community and artistic expression between veterans and other members of the community.

Steve Silvestri Place of Peace exhibit veteran artist

The show features the work of 32 veterans, including Thomas Radocy. He explained why he’s happy to be part of the exhibit.

“I think veterans had to have a lot of resilience and yeah, I just thought it was going to be an interesting opportunity to not only see what they're doing artistically, but also just chat with him, hear from their stories,” said Radocy.

He started taking photos while he was in the Navy. Since his return, he’s found peace in woodcarving.

Thomas Radocy Place of Peace exhibit veteran artist

“There are times when I was in the navy, it could be pretty stressful, and when I would do something artistic, like even just walking around, taking photos at a port somewhere, that was sort of my way of just kind of peacefully walking around, just observing everything, so yeah, it's kind of, kind of a release that way,” said Radocy.

Radocy’s wood sculptures and the work of all the other veteran artists will be on display at Lenexa’s City Hall from today until November 24. If you’d like to learn more about the veterans featured, the city is hosting a panel where the artists can talk about how art helped them find peace.