Local woman part of new 'Law and Order: Organized Crime' cast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local woman is taking over screens with her role on NBC's new series, "Law and Order: Organized Crime."

Kaitlyn Davidson plays Lizzie Stabler, the daughter of Chris Meloni's famous character - Elliot Stabler.

She's been living in New York City working in live theater for years, but when the pandemic hit, she had to rethink things.

"TV and film was coming back faster than theater and it is something I've always wanted to do and I just didn't really have the opportunity to... take the classes I needed to take and really be here to audition for material for the shows that were filming in New York," Davidson said.

But during the pandemic, she put in the work, oftentimes over zoom.

While home for the holidays in the metro, Davidson and her mom taped her audition for the show. A few weeks later, she found out she landed a role in the Dick Wolf universe.

"It's been amazing to watch Chris and Mariska in person. I have to remember that I'm in scene too and have to act as well. It's just a masterclass. It feels it feels like a rite of passage to be on Law and Order and then this was just such a wonderful surprise. It's you know, Law and Order: Organized Crime coming out of you know SVU and we have a crossover coming up tonight," Davidson said on Thursday.

She also said the case is being very safe on set, wearing masks and social distancing.

All the "Stabler kids" have a group text to make sure they're still staying in touch and building that family feel that's becoming a big part of the show.

You can catch the show at 8 p.m. Thursdays on NBC, the home of 41 Action News.