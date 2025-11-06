Locally owned Kansas City grocery store sees decline in sales amid SNAP pause

KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

Locally owned Farm Fresh Market in south Kansas City's Red Bridge Shopping Center is seeing and feeling the impacts of the pause in funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) that began Nov. 1 amid the government shutdown.

In fact, the store and its partners — El Mercado Fresco and World Fresh Market — will hand out 500 free grocery bags to families in need on Sunday. Ten locations across the three partners locations will hand out 50 bags to 50 families each.

It's the first time in the history of the federal SNAP program that a government shutdown has caused recipients to not receive their benefits on time, according to Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

Farm Fresh Market will fill the free grocery bags with items such as rice, pasta, meat sauce, apple juice, pinto beans, bread, eggs and more.

“A pretty good percentage of our customers use SNAP," said John Martin, customer service manager at Farm Fresh Market. "I can’t say what percentage, but I see a good amount come through my line every day.”

While the number of Farm Fresh Market customers who use SNAP is not certain, Jason Meyer with Farm Fresh Market says the decrease in SNAP purchases has been noticeable.

"There is a definite decline in sales because of the SNAP benefits not being available," he said.

Meyer continued stocking the shelves at the store on Thursday.

“I imagine that the government won’t remain shutdown forever and we’ll get the SNAP benefits back," he said.

