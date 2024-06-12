Lone Jack, Mo., mother and daughter win national titles in mounted shooting competition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — From Sitter Downs in Lone Jack, Missouri, a Kansas City, Missouri, police sergeant and her 12-year-old daughter dominated their competition in mounted shooting.

The pair both won national titles, beating out hundreds of people.

Mounted shooting is a competitive equestrian sport where competitors ride horses while shooting targets through a pattern. The sport involves precision shooting with .45-caliber revolvers and black powder blanks.

First to the practice ring was Kritlie King.

“This is Odie, she’s 13 years old,” said Kritlie King, atop her horse. “I love just bonding with my horse and going out there and having fun.”

Kritlie King’s horse, Odie, a year older than King, turns at Kritlie’s commands running around the targets.

“My mom rode horses ever since she was little," Kritlie King said. "I tried it and got really into it. I've just come a long way since I started riding and a lot of hard work went in now until then. I have a lot of passion and I take a lot of leadership with my horse.”

The dedication won her national titles and buckles.

“I won U.S. and Miss nationals last year, senior buckaroo buckles I won at nationals CMSA this year,” she said. “I want to be a veterinarian when I get older.”

Kritlie shared talked to KSHB 41 on how she competes.

“When you first go on, and it’s a big event. I do get nervous, but I act like it’s any other day so I just go out there, ride and not think much of it,” she said.

Her mom, Bobbie King, competes right alongside her.

“I’ve never been so excited for her, it’s a national title for her and she won by .09 seconds." King said. "She tried so hard. It was the most rewarding experience to see her make that great run."

Bobbie King won a national title in her division from the Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association the same day.

“There’s nothing more exciting or the best feeling of two of the best things: being able to shoot a gun and ride a horse at the same time,” King said.

King told us about the first time she partnered with her horse, Tux.

She bought the horse sight unseen. It was a huge risk,” King said. “But I thought I’d take a chance on him. So we wanted to see how he would do he do at a shooting practice and we did not get along. So I had to do some real soul-searching while I owned him to see if we were going to get along or not. I got run away with quite a few times. Now we’re a team, we go together and we just have done so much. He’s one of the best horses I’ve ever swung my leg over. He’s a one-person horse. When he goes into the ring, he’s all businesses. Once I got to the point of knowing I could trust him, I could make it work. We finally came together after three years. He’s taught me so much.”

In action, the riders and their horses are unstoppable.

“When Tux goes into the ring, he’s all business," King said. You can see he loves his job. He lights up. He knows his job is to run and take care of me and he does a good job at it."

As a Kansas City, Missouri, police officers, Sgt. King would say riding is her therapy and the department is her support system.

“The people I’ve worked with have pushed me to do more and do better and achieve better things,” she said.

She’s been with the department for 22 years. The job is in her DNA.

King’s mom and stepfather were officers at the Independence Police Department.

“Riding is my relaxation from a long day,” King said. “It’s just me and my horse, he has no judgment on me and I have no judgment on him and we just have a good day. “For any kids that feel that they want to ride and obtain those goals, shoot for the stars. You never know what age you’ll be riding horses and maybe making a living out of it or make a dream come true."

The King’s next competition is the Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association on August 8-9 at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia.