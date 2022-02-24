Lone Summit Ranch in Lake Lotawana, Missouri, damaged in fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fire heavily damaged a cottage Thursday morning at a popular Jackson County, Missouri, events center.

Workers arrived at about 7:30 a.m. at Lone Summit Ranch and saw heavy smoke and notified the property owners, according to Chief David Kelsey of the Lone Jack Fire Protection District.

The ranch, located at 28701 East Old U.S. 50 Highway, is a popular destination for weddings and other gatherings.

Lone Jack Fire Protection District firefighters put out the fire, along with help from crews with Southern Jackson County Fire Protection District, Pleasant Hill Fire Protection District, Sni Valley Fire Protection District and the Lee's Summit Fire Department.

No one was inside the cottage at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause appears to be accidental, Kelsey said.

Investigators from the Missouri State Fire Marshall's Office are investigating how the fire started.