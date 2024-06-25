Long-time Overland Park Police officer loses certification

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 17-year veteran of the Overland Park Police Department lost her police certification following a review earlier this month by a state agency.

The Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training revoked the law enforcement certification of Erin Brunkhorst as of May 30, 2024.

According to public documents, Brunkhorst, who served with OPPD from Feb. 20, 2006 to Nov. 8, 2023, was the subject of an OPPD internal investigation in connection to a sexual battery case.

The internal investigation focused on Brunkhorst’s “actions and communications regarding the case, including whether she violated the agency’s honesty and truthfulness policy.”

State commissioners reviewing the case requested an interview with Brunkhorst “to determine her continued suitability for law enforcement certification.”

The commission said Brunkhorst did not appear for the scheduled interview and as a result, lost her certification.

—