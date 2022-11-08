Longer ballot means problems for some voters Tuesday in Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blame a bigger ballot for problems some Wyandotte County voters had Tuesday morning.

The ballots included votes to retain judges, and the ballot in Bonner Springs included four city questions.

Wyandotte County Election Commissioner Michael Abbott said the ballots came folded from their vendor.

Those folded ballots were transferred to a container with a seal that documents which polling location gets those ballots, Abbott said.

Abbott said that election workers were trained to unfold the ballots to make the crease less cumbersome.

Voters whose ballots were spoiled were able to vote on another ballot, and all those votes will be counted.

Abbott said about 50% of voters prefer a paper ballot, and the other half prefer a touch screen ballot.

He said no problems had surfaced with ballots since late Tuesday morning.

The county uses more than two dozen tech runners to help with problems at the county's 27 voting locations.

—

