Longtime 101 the Fox DJ Slacker dies from complications of cancer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Slacker, a longtime DJ for 101 The Fox/KCFX-FM, has died from a medical complication, the radio station announced Wednesday.

In 2023, Slacker announced he had been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow.

Slacker announced his retirement from radio with a special message on Feb. 26, 2024.

“It is with a broken heart that we share with you that our friend Slacker has passed away due to complications of AML,” per a post on the station’s website.

The DJ entertained radio audiences for 33 years, with the last 16 years at 101 The Fox. During his time at the station, Slacker was involved with several charities, including Cars 4 Heroes.

“Named Radio Legend by his peers, Slacker was a voice of and for Kansas City. Sadly, that voice is now silent," the station wrote. “If you choose, Slacker asked that you pray for his family and all who are affected by cancer.

“And pick up the phone and talk to that friend you haven’t gotten around to talking to, today. Slacker would like that.”

The station plans a special 1-hour tribute at 6 p.m. tonight to honor Slacker.

—

