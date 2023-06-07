Longtime Leawood Mayor Peggy Dunn won’t seek re-election

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Longtime Leawood Mayor Peggy Dunn tells KSHB 41 she will not seek re-election this fall.

Dunn has served as the Kansas suburb’s mayor for 26 years, winning re-election to the city’s top post seven times.

Before becoming mayor, Dunn served two years on the Leawood City Council.

During her tenure in public office, Dunn has seen the population of Leawood grow from roughly 20,000 residents to nearly 34,000 residents, as estimated by the U.S. Census Bureau.

“It’s been a privilege and an honor,” Dunn told KSHB 41 Wednesday.

Dunn says that while she will miss serving, it felt like the right time as the city approaches its 75th anniversary.

“It’s time to give somebody else a chance,” she said.

