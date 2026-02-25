Longtime Ponak’s general manager acquires the Southwest Boulevard Mexican restaurant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A longtime general manager at Ponak’s Mexican Restaurant and Bar has acquired the property, according to real estate company Block & Company Inc.

The property was first listed for sale in the summer of 2024.

At that time, Block and Company said it was looking for a buyer who would carry on “time-honored traditions and continue to operate an exceptionally high-performing Mexican restaurant.”

Those responsibilities now fall on Spencer Shaw.

“Shaw plans to honor the legacy and traditions of the well-established 50-year-old restaurant by continuing to operate the business as is, while also introducing a new catering concept to expand its reach throughout the Kansas City market,” the real estate company stated in a press release.

Ponak’s was founded in 1975 by John Ponak, who served as a U.S. Marine in Vietnam and “dreamed of returning to his hometown of Kansas City and opening a restaurant,” per the restaurant’s website.

The Ponak’s experience features recipes influenced by the Sonora region of Mexico that have been “steeped in tradition and flavor for hundreds of years.” Ponak's also boasts award-winning, one-of-a-kind margaritas.

Shaw has tentative plans for future expansion, per Block and Company.

