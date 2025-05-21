Longtime superintendent retiring from Independence School District

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence School District announced Tuesday that longtime superintendent Dr. Dale Herl will retire at the end of the current school year.

Herl has spent the last 16 years of his career with the district, serving the last 12 years as superintendent.

His retirement is set for June 30, 2025. The district said Herl will serve in a transitional capacity through June 30, 2026.

Cathy Quarles Photography Independence School District Superintendent Dr. Dale Herl

“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together and grateful for the opportunity to serve this community,” Herl said in a statement. “As I step into this next chapter, I’m excited to spend more time with my family — especially as I have two children competing in college athletics next year and another son playing professional football overseas.”

During Herl’s tenure, the district was an early adopter of the four-day school week, starting with the 2023-24 school year.

KSHB 41 News reporter Alyssa Jackson filed a report in June 2024 highlighting how the first year of the new schedule went. You can watch her report in the video player below.

Independence School District ends 1st year of 4-day model with audit, new law

In January, the district cited the four-day week in helping it achieve record academic growth.

KSHB 41 News reporter Fernanda Silva spoke with students and teachers about the accomplishment. You can watch her story in the video player below.

Independence School District achieves record academic growth, credits 4-day week

“Throughout his tenure, Dr. Herl has led the district with vision, integrity and a deep commitment to student achievement,” the district said in a statement. “His leadership has been instrumental in driving innovation, expanding educational opportunities and improving outcomes for all students.”

The district said it plans to announce an interim superintendent in the coming weeks as ISD looks to hire a permanent replacement.

