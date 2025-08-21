Looming bus fare return sparks mixed emotions among bus riders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bus fares are set to return to Kansas City, Missouri, buses in 2026 under a new contract between the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority and the city.

The return of fares is prompting mixed reactions from riders.

The KCATA and the Mid-America Regional Council held a webinar that outlined the benefits of regional transit and an updated 20-year plan for transit and mobility.

Officials said the KCATA is working on a base fare that would be consistent across the metro area, including low and no-fare options for some groups.

Tyler Means is the KCATA's chief strategy officer

“We’ll be moving into new technology, future‑proofing our solutions,” said Means. “There will be mobile app functionality as well as a reloadable cash card.”

Means said the KCATA plans to continue programs that provided value fares in the past.

“Yes, we don’t want to move away from that," said Means. "When we did have a fare, it was a value program, our employer pass program, our university program. We used to have an opportunity pass program. We worked with various social service organizations, and we want to continue to offer those opportunities.”

While KCATA confirmed fares will return, officials did not disclose the exact amount. They said details remain under discussion.

Some riders welcome the change back to fares to ride the buses.

“I think it’s a good idea because it’s a lot of homeless people out here just ride the bus all day and take up space from people trying to get to work,” said Mark Harden, a KCATA rider. “It’s just a hassle.”

Others said fares could hurt low-income people who rely on buses to get to jobs and events.

“I don’t think it’s going to be cost-effective for you,” said Richard Morrisey, a KCATA rider. “A lot of people ride the bus, and you’re going to take a lot of people’s transportation away from them. Workers need to get around as much as anyone else does, and I don’t see why you would put a bus fare on people.”

KCATA and MARC also discussed plans to expand certain routes, including an option for KCI.

