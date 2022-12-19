Looming winter storm to give road crews chance to use different salts to help treat roads

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If early forecasts are any indication, Kansas City-area road crews might have to dig deep into their tool box to help treat roads later this week.

While the exact timing and extent of snowfall are still being ironed out, it’s possible the area could see a hefty mix of snow and blowing snow, while also experiencing temperatures well below zero.

While clearing snow is a routine for area road crews, those low temps require different chemicals to treat roads effectively.

Earlier this fall, KSHB 41 Weather meteorologist Wes Peery spoke with Geoff Brown, lead salt scientist at Compass Minerals, to get a breakdown.

Watch Wes and Geoff and their experiment of which salts work best below:

