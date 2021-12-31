Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Loose bridge joint causes southbound I-35 road closures

items.[0].image.alt
KC Scout
bridgejoint.png
Posted at 2:45 PM, Dec 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-31 15:47:03-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation announced that all three lanes of southbound Interstate 35 are closed at Levee Road, due to a loose metal expansion joint at Christopher S. Bond Bridge.

Several vehicles struck debris causing damage, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a Tweet.

No injuries were reported.

Traffic is being diverted at 210 Highway.

MSHP said that lanes are expected to be closed for approximately two hours.

According to MoDOT, maintenence crews are on the way to assess the situation.

MoDOT is asking drivers to find an alternate route.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local Weather Streaming 24/7