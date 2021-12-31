Loose bridge joint causes southbound I-35 road closures

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation announced that all three lanes of southbound Interstate 35 are closed at Levee Road, due to a loose metal expansion joint at Christopher S. Bond Bridge.

Several vehicles struck debris causing damage, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a Tweet.

No injuries were reported.

Additional vehicles have struck some debris causing damage. No injuries reported at this time. Picture courtesy of @MoDOT_KC pic.twitter.com/fi4AsJ2z33 — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) December 31, 2021

Traffic is being diverted at 210 Highway.

MSHP said that lanes are expected to be closed for approximately two hours.

According to MoDOT, maintenence crews are on the way to assess the situation.

MoDOT is asking drivers to find an alternate route.