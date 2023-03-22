Lotus band member and son presumed dead after vacationing in Arkansas from Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One member of the local instrumental band Lotus and his son are presumed dead after going missing on March 16 while kayaking at Beaver Lake near Fayetteville, Arkansas, according to a GoFundMe page.

Lotus percussionist Chuck Morris and his son Charley, both from Kansas City, were reported missing on March 16 after they didn't return from kayaking in the Lost Bridge area of Beaver Lake.

The GoFundMe page, which is organized by a family friend according to Lotus' Facebook page, was updated Tuesday to indicate, "After an exhaustive search led by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the family and the commanders leading the search and recovery activities are in agreement as to the fate and probable location of Chuck and Charley."

Search efforts were placed on hold on March 16 due to a lack of visibility before resuming the following day.

"The weather and other elements created a perfect storm on the lake, and in the lake, that was unsurvivable," the GoFundMe page reads. "The community, authorities, and organizations that specialize in finding loved ones are continuing recovery efforts to bring Chuck and Charley home."

The GoFundMe page says that in recent days the family has determined "the financial need to be far greater than originally anticipated, mostly due to Arkansas laws pertaining to missing persons and access to life insurance funds."

As of Wednesday, the GoFundMe page has raised $107,107.

While search efforts have located a probable location of Chuck and Charley, it is unknown how long the recovery process will take because of temperature, weather and depth, according to Lotus' Facebook page.

A silent prayer vigil is scheduled for March 23 from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at The Denver Waldorf School in Denver.

"The response thus far, in terms of donations, has been incredible," the GoFundMe page reads. "In addition to helping with the aforementioned expenses, the funds will go toward funeral costs, therapy, and more."