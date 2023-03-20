Lotus band member, son reported missing while vacationing in Arkansas from Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One member of the instrumental band Lotus and his son have been reported missing while vacationing at Beaver Lake near Fayetteville, Arkansas, NBC-affiliate station KNWA reports .

Lotus percussionist Chuck Morris and his son Charley, both from Kansas City, were reported missing on March 16 after they didn't return from kayaking in the Lost Bridge area of Beaver Lake. The search was placed on hold due to a lack of visibility, before resuming the next day, according to KNWA.

Lotus shared a GoFundMe page , created by a family friend, supporting the Morris family. As of noon on March 20, the GoFundMe page raised over $56,000.

"The family is grieving and appreciates all your support," the GoFundMe page stated.

KNWA reports that Jennifer Thompson, wife and mother of the missing kayakers, said she is holding out hope that they are found and that she is thankful for support from the community.