In early August, Harvesters announced it's cutting 9% of its food programs that span across 27 counties.

"This year, it's really dwindled almost to nothing, so I thought something’s gotta be going on," said Kitty Guetterman, chairperson for Agape Food Pantry.

Louisburg food pantry adapts after Harvesters cuts 9% of feeding programs

Agape Food Pantry has been serving the needy in rural Miami County, Kansas, for 30 years.

The nonprofit has long relied on partnerships with local grocery stores and food purchase services at Harvesters.

"To be honest with you, I wasn’t that shocked when we got the email that said we can't service you anymore. They serve quite a few agencies," Guetterman said.

On Wednesday, Agape Food Pantry was busy, serving a portion of the 220 families served a month.

Since Harvesters' notification, Agape now relies on two Price Chopper locations outside Louisburg.

The food pantry has about $4,000 each month to spend on food that can serve a family for approximately two weeks.

In a statement, Harvesters told KSHB 41 it notified agency partners it would be reducing services as of Sept. 30.

"It is important to note more than 1,200 feeding programs will remain in our network across our 27-county service area," a Harvesters spokesperson said in a statement. "This change comes after completing a comprehensive review of our network to ensure we are maximizing our limited resources, while still providing equitable access to food across the counties we serve."

Harvesters cited numerous challenges that led to the decision, including an end to increased funding and food resources received from both private and government sources during the pandemic, the continued rising cost of food, fuel, storage, distribution, and cuts to critical federal nutrition programs.

"It’s a hundred miles round trip for us to go up there and get food. I can understand why they try to keep their more inner-city services open," Guetterman said.

Agape Food Pantry told KSHB 41 a steady flow of recipients continues to use the pantry's services. Guetterman believes the need continues to be high for access to food.

"The price of groceries is a little crazy sometimes," said Morgan Reyelts, mother of four. "We choose to homeschool, which means we make the sacrifice to have one income... Just having that little extra support just is really helpful."

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food insecurity is higher in rural communities (15.9%) than in urban populations (11.7%).

Louisburg has one grocery store.

"It is a little more rural," Reyelts said. "I mean, it’s not like right down the street. If you want cheaper food, you will have to travel to the city."

As Harvesters re-evaluates what it can offer organizations across Kansas and Missouri, Agape is counting on community generosity and local partnerships.

"A lot of smaller food pantries are feeling the pinch," Guetterman said. "We'll get through it. It's God's work; feed the people."

The Harvesters spokesperson added in their statement the decision will best align operations with the resources the food bank has today, allowing Harvesters to remain responsible for tomorrow.

To donate to Agape Food Pantry, checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 278, Louisburg, Kansas, 66053.

