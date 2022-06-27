KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One month following the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two teachers, a local student is taking action.

Louisburg teenager, Sammie Magee, 15, said she had the desire to make a difference, creating "Sammie's Toy Drive."

"I decided that toys were the best way to help a kid, just put a smile on their face," Magee said. "I wanted to do more than just donate one toy to each child, so I thought putting together boxes full of presents for them."

Magee told KSHB 41 that her goal is to collect enough items to fill 350 boxes.

At the Louisburg Library, Magee has a drop box set up, and is hoping to set out others at local libraries throughout Johnson County, Kansas.

"I know after what these kids saw, they're never going to be the same again, so I'd like to be able to put a smile on their face for even if it's just five minutes of them opening these boxes," Magee said.

In each box, Magee plans to put items like Play-Doh, Crayons, coloring books, stuffed animals and more.

"Sammies Toy Drive" is currently underway. Magee plans to drive the boxes down to Uvalde and deliver them personally.

"It's going to be a lot of emotions, but I think it will be amazing to be able to meet these children firsthand instead of sending the boxes somewhere and them handing it out, I just think it will be a lot more personal and more special," Magee said.

If you want to help "Sammie's Toy Drive," you can drop off your donation to the Louisburg Library, or you can make a donation online.

Magee has Facebook and Instagram pages set up with more information, as well as a Venmo (@Sammie-Magee) account for donations.

There is also an Amazon Wishlist set up.