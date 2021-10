KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Louisburg man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Missouri Highway 2 west of Groh Road just after 3:30 p.m. Monday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Shawn M. Espey, 21, of Louisburg, was driving a 2016 Ford F150 when he tried to pass another vehicle by moving into oncoming traffic and struck a 2013 Volvi Semi.

Espey was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The semi-driver suffered moderate injuries.