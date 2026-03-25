Love the flowers, hate the smell? Replace your Bradford pear tree for free

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Where do you fall in the debate over the Bradford pear?

Do you love it for the beautiful, white flowers that bloom in early spring? Or do you dread its rather unpleasant odor, often described as fishy-smelling?

If you're on the fence, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) wants to remind you that this tree is actually an invasive species in the Kansas City region.

"They tend to grow quickly, and they tend to take up space and kind of compete for resources and out-compete native species of plants for that space," said Erin Woodiel, with MDC. "That means we have fewer native species for wildlife to use as food, shelter, and the things that they have evolved to rely on."

To combat this, MDC is partnering with the Missouri Invasive Plant Council to offer a special buyback program.

Anyone who removes a Bradford pear tree, also known as the Callery pear, on their property will receive a free, native tree in return.

"If you have one of those pear trees and you can send us a photo of it, cut down or removed from your property in some way, we actually will provide you a free sapling of a native tree for you to plant in place of the invasive species as a way to get rid of it," Woodiel said.

To be eligible, you must register by April 16.

One free, native tree will be provided to each registered participant at the pick-up event from 3-6 p.m. on April 21 at the following locations:



Kansas City | Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center (4750 Troost Ave.)

Parkville | The Friends Shelter at Platte Landing Park (300 S. Main St.)

Liberty | Liberty Park Maintenance Building (359 S. Terrace Ave.)

Warrensburg | University Farm (705 S. Mitchell St.)

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