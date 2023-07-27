Loved ones of hit-and-run victim continue pleading for tips as authorities release photos of suspected vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol released images of the car they believe is involved in the fatal hit and run of Kyle Clary.

On June 29, Clary was walking home on Blue Ridge Boulevard at the intersection of Gregory Boulevard when he was fatally struck by a vehicle.

MSHP said they believe the suspected vehicle is a gray 4-door Honda Accord or Nissan Maxima. However, investigators don't know a make or model and don't have a license plate.

"This is the vehicle we've put out in descriptions about, so now we have a picture," said Cpl Justin Ewing, a spokesperson for MSHP. "What's really key about these pictures is that we can see from these photos that there's a passenger in that vehicle, and so knowing that there's both a driver and a passenger that know what happened that night.

Ewing said the biggest issue for investigators is getting credible tips.

"We're following every lead and tip we get, but so far those tips and leads have not led to an identification of that vehicle," he said.

Clary, 36, was a father, brother, and engaged to be married to Brianna Martin.

"I figured somebody would've come forward by now," Martin said. "I mean, how can somebody sleep at night knowing they did this? I don't understand."

Martin showed a tattoo on her arm of a message he wrote to her. She said it's hard move on almost a month after his death.

"Surviving and trying to learn how to live without him, it's pretty hard," she said.

Clary's brother expressed mixed emotions about the new photos released of a suspect vehicle.

"It's frustrating. But now knowing there's a passenger in the vehicle, it gives you a little bit of hope cause that's doubling your odds of somebody talking," Ryan Clary said.

Anyone with information on the hit and run is asked to call Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A at (816) 622-0800.

Below are pictures of the suspected vehicle:

Here are a couple of photos we've been analyzing, trying to identify the suspect vehicle. We are asking for your help. Many leads have been exhausted to no avail. pic.twitter.com/pUZ3A8AyuM — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) July 24, 2023

—