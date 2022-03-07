Lucy Franklin Elementary holds vigil to remember 3 from Blue Springs killed in Iowa tornado

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lucy Franklin Elementary PTA hosted a prayer vigil at the school Sunday night to remember three from Blue Springs who were killed in an Iowa tornado over the weekend.

The storm in Winterset, Iowa, claimed seven lives Saturday as it ravaged Madison County.

But Sunday night, nearly 300 people came out to the elementary gym in Blue Springs to remember Michael Bolger, 37, Kenley Bolger, 5, and Owen Bolger, 2.

“Just looking for continued prayers and support. They've (Bolger family) got a long road ahead of them. We just want to continue to lift them up and be here to support,” said Cory Laboube, Lucy Franklin Elementary principal.

He says navigating Monday will require support, but the community is prepared to step up in this time of need.

“Appreciate what you have, appreciate the time that you've got and just hold dear the ones you love,” Laboube said.

