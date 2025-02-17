Ludacris to perform at 2025 Kansas State Fair

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grammy-winning rapper Chris "Ludacris" Bridges will perform at the 2025 Kansas State Fair at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 13.

Ludacris is known for hits such as "StandUp," "Get Back," "Southern Hospitality," "Money Maker," "My Chick Bad" and more.

"With over 24 million albums sold worldwide, Ludacris has become one of music's most celebrated artists," a state fair spokesperson shared in a news release.

Tickets to the fair performance will go on sale online at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21.

Anyone signed up for Kansas State Fair emails can get access to tickets with a presale code, starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20.

There are multiple ticket options:



Reserved seating in the Nex-Tech Grandstand is $40 and $55.

Kansas Star Casino Track Party Pit tickets at $75.

Kansas Star Casino VIP Deck — Standing are $100.

Kansas Star Casino VIP Deck — Reserved Table are $800.

