Luke Combs coming to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium summer 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans won’t have to wait “forever after all,” Luke Combs is set to play at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on June 10, 2023.

Joined by Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb, next summer will be Combs’ first performance at the stadium.

Announced Thursday, tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16.

A presale will go live at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, for Jackson County residents only. Online, residents must provide a credit card and billing zip code to purchase tickets.

For Chiefs season ticket members, a resale will be available at noon Thursday, Sept. 15, via email with purchasing instructions. There is an eight-ticket limit.

KC will be one of 16 stadium shows part of the 16-country, 35-show tour.

