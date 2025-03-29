Lyric Opera KC's performance of 'Maya and the Magic Ring' now playing across the metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lyric Opera of Kansas City announced the world premiere of "Maya and the Magic Ring" this week.

In this new opera for families, the audience will meet a young girl named Maya.

While staying with her grandmother, she finds a beautiful ruby ring in her grandmother's belongings. She rubs the jewel and accidentally releases a genie, leading to chaos as she wishes her cat and toy unicorn to life.

Realizing she is in a pickle, Maya must choose her final wish carefully.

Lyric Opera KC

The production will run for twelve performances from March 27, 2025, through April 12, 2025. Two ticketed performances open to the public on March 29 and March 30, with tickets starting at $10.

Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 2:00 p.m.

Polsky Theatre in the Midwest Trust Center on the campus of Johnson County Community College

12345 College Blvd., Overland Park, Kansas, 66210

Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 2:00 p.m.

Polsky Theatre in the Midwest Trust Center on the campus of Johnson County Community College

12345 College Blvd., Overland Park, Kansas, 66210

The opera will then embark on its inaugural tour for nine free performances from April 1, 2025, through April 12, 2025, in community spaces where families gather.

Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at 6:30 p.m.

Lawrence Arts Center

940 New Hampshire Street, Lawrence, Kansas, 66044

Presented in partnership with Mid-America Performing Arts Alliance

Thursday, April 3, 2025, at 6:30 p.m.

Mid-Continent Public Library, Woodneath Library Center

8900 NE Flintlock Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64157

Monday, April 7, 2025, at 6:30 p.m.

Mid-Continent Public Library, Midwest Genealogy Center

3440 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence, Missouri, 64055

Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at 6:30 p.m.

Shawnee Mission Unitarian Universalist Church

9400 Pflumm Road, Lenexa, Kansas, 66215

Friday, April 11, 2025, at 6:00 p.m.

Victory Hills Baptist Church

2010 N. 66th Terrace, Kansas City, Kansas, 66104

Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 11:00 a.m.

Mid-Continent Public Library, Green Hills Library Center

8581 N. Green Hills Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64154

Lyric Opera KC

Commissioned by Lyric Opera, "Maya and the Magic Ring" is written by composer Lori Laitman and librettist Dana Gioia with direction by Nedra Dixon, scenic design by Steven C. Kemp, and costume design by Nancy Robinson.

For more information and a comprehensive tour schedule, head to Lyric Opera KC's website.

—

KSHB 41 anchor/reporter JuYeon Kim covers agricultural issues and the fentanyl crisis. Share your story idea with JuYeon.