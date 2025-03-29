Lyric Opera KC's performance of 'Maya and the Magic Ring' now playing across the metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lyric Opera of Kansas City announced the world premiere of "Maya and the Magic Ring" this week.
In this new opera for families, the audience will meet a young girl named Maya.
While staying with her grandmother, she finds a beautiful ruby ring in her grandmother's belongings. She rubs the jewel and accidentally releases a genie, leading to chaos as she wishes her cat and toy unicorn to life.
Realizing she is in a pickle, Maya must choose her final wish carefully.
The production will run for twelve performances from March 27, 2025, through April 12, 2025. Two ticketed performances open to the public on March 29 and March 30, with tickets starting at $10.
Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 2:00 p.m.
Polsky Theatre in the Midwest Trust Center on the campus of Johnson County Community College
12345 College Blvd., Overland Park, Kansas, 66210
Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 2:00 p.m.
Polsky Theatre in the Midwest Trust Center on the campus of Johnson County Community College
12345 College Blvd., Overland Park, Kansas, 66210
The opera will then embark on its inaugural tour for nine free performances from April 1, 2025, through April 12, 2025, in community spaces where families gather.
Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at 6:30 p.m.
Lawrence Arts Center
940 New Hampshire Street, Lawrence, Kansas, 66044
Presented in partnership with Mid-America Performing Arts Alliance
Thursday, April 3, 2025, at 6:30 p.m.
Mid-Continent Public Library, Woodneath Library Center
8900 NE Flintlock Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64157
Monday, April 7, 2025, at 6:30 p.m.
Mid-Continent Public Library, Midwest Genealogy Center
3440 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence, Missouri, 64055
Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at 6:30 p.m.
Shawnee Mission Unitarian Universalist Church
9400 Pflumm Road, Lenexa, Kansas, 66215
Friday, April 11, 2025, at 6:00 p.m.
Victory Hills Baptist Church
2010 N. 66th Terrace, Kansas City, Kansas, 66104
Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 11:00 a.m.
Mid-Continent Public Library, Green Hills Library Center
8581 N. Green Hills Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64154
Commissioned by Lyric Opera, "Maya and the Magic Ring" is written by composer Lori Laitman and librettist Dana Gioia with direction by Nedra Dixon, scenic design by Steven C. Kemp, and costume design by Nancy Robinson.
For more information and a comprehensive tour schedule, head to Lyric Opera KC's website.
KSHB 41 anchor/reporter JuYeon Kim covers agricultural issues and the fentanyl crisis. Share your story idea with JuYeon.