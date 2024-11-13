Lyric Opera of Kansas City earns 2025 Grammy nomination for Best Opera Recording

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lyric Opera of Kansas City earned a 2025 Grammy nomination for Best Opera Recording for the world-premiere recording of "The Shining."

The opera is based on the novel, "The Shining," by Stephen King.

Sean Hickey — managing director of the classic music label, Pentatone — worked as executive producer on the project with Deborah Sandler Kemper, Lyric Opera of Kansas City's general director, according to a news release from the Lyric Opera.

CDs of the opera are available at retailers and on the Pentatone website.

Digital copies can be found on Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Spotify and IDAGIO.

The Lyric Opera of Kansas City was founded in 1958 and is considered one of the world's finest regional opera companies.

For tickets to performances by the company, go to kcopera.org or call 816-471-7344.

