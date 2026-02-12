'MADE FOR MARCH': KU men's basketball to be featured in new docuseries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas men's basketball team will be featured in a new docuseries on Paramount+, set to debut on April 4.

Paramount+ announced Thursday that the four-part series, "MADE FOR MARCH," will follow the Kansas Jayhawks and the Michigan Wolverines.

Paramount+ today announced a new four-part docuseries, MADE FOR MARCH, to debut on Paramount+ on Saturday April 4 chronicling two of college basketball’s most renowned programs—Kansas Jayhawks and Michigan Wolverines—this season in their bid for a national championship.… pic.twitter.com/Mnz2XgudIn — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 12, 2026

The show will follow both programs as they seek a national championship this season.

The Jayhawks, part of the Big 12, reached an eight-game winning streak with a big win over the Arizona Wildcats on Monday.

The Big Ten's Wolverines are currently on a nine-game winning streak.

