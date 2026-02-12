Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'MADE FOR MARCH': KU men's basketball to be featured in new docuseries

Colin E. Braley/AP
Kansas forward Bryson Tiller reacts after blocking a shot by Arizona during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas men's basketball team will be featured in a new docuseries on Paramount+, set to debut on April 4.

Paramount+ announced Thursday that the four-part series, "MADE FOR MARCH," will follow the Kansas Jayhawks and the Michigan Wolverines.

The show will follow both programs as they seek a national championship this season.

The Jayhawks, part of the Big 12, reached an eight-game winning streak with a big win over the Arizona Wildcats on Monday.

The Big Ten's Wolverines are currently on a nine-game winning streak.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

