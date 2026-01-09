‘Made of sunshine’: Wife of woman killed by ICE issues statement following Wednesday shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The wife of the woman shot and killed by an ICE agent Wednesday in Minneapolis released a statement Friday.

In the statement , provided to Minnesota Public Radio Friday morning, Becca Good said her wife, Renee Macklin Good, 37, was “made of sunshine.”

“On Wednesday, January 7th, we stopped to support our neighbors,” Becca said in the statement. “We had whistles. They had guns.”

The couple had recently moved to Minneapolis in 2025 after living in Kansas City, Missouri’s Waldo neighborhood for two years.

“Renee leaves behind three extraordinary children; the youngest is just six years old and already lost his father. I am now left to raise our son and to continue teaching him, as Renee believed, that there are people building a better world for him. That the people who did this had fear and anger in their hearts, and we need to show them a better way.”

Hennepin County, Minnesota, Attorney Mary Moriarty on Friday called on members of the public to send any video or other evidence in the fatal shooting of Renee Good directly to her office, challenging the Trump administration's decision to leave the investigation solely to the FBI.

Moriarty said that although her office has collaborated effectively with the FBI in past cases, she is concerned by the Trump administration's decision to bar state and local agencies from playing any role in the investigation into Wednesday's killing of Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis.

She also said that despite the Trump administration’s insistence that the officer who shot Good has complete legal immunity, that isn’t the case.

“We do have jurisdiction to make this decision with what happened in this case,” she said at a news conference. “It does not matter that it was a federal law enforcement agent.”

Moriarty said her office would post a link for the public to submit footage of the shooting, even though she acknowledged that she wasn't sure what legal outcome submissions might produce.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, President Donald Trump and others in his administration have repeatedly characterized the Minneapolis shooting as an act of self-defense and cast Good as a villain, suggesting she used her vehicle as a weapon to attack the officer who shot her.

However, state and local officials and protesters rejected that characterization, with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey saying videos show the self-defense argument is “garbage.”

Several bystanders captured footage of Good's killing, which happened in a neighborhood south of downtown.

The recordings show an officer approaching an SUV stopped across the middle of the road, demanding the driver open the door and grabbing the handle. The Honda Pilot begins to pull forward and a different ICE officer standing in front of it pulls his weapon and immediately fires at least two shots at close range, jumping back as the vehicle moves toward him.

On Friday, cellphone video of the fatal shooting of a woman by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis was released, offering an additional perspective on the confrontation.

