Mahali, ‘ultimate giraffe,’ dies at Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium announced Tuesday the passing of Mahali, a Masai giraffe who was the oldest in North America.

Zoo officials say Mahali, 29, was experiencing a decline in health from chronic conditions and the decision was made to euthanize the animal on Oct. 19.

Mahali came to the Kansas City Zoo in April 1995 after spending the first year of her life at the Los Angeles Zoo.

While in Kansas City, Mahali gave birth to three calves, leaving her with grandchildren spread across other zoos, including Chandy at Kansas City Zoo.

Four Masai giraffes remain at the zoo: Three females, Makali, 11, Alika, 2 and Chandy, 4. The zoo is also home to one male Masai giraffe, Aiden, 4.

The zoo said animal care specialists considered Mahali the “ultimate giraffe.”

Her caregivers said that Mahali “aged with grace” and was smart and excelled at learning new behaviors, including being able to participate in her own health care.

The Masai African species of giraffe is endangered and is considered at a very high risk of extinction in its native range.

