Mahomes' family, 15 and Mahomies gift winter clothes to EarlyStart families

EarlyStarthosted its 'Clothing Kits for Kids' drive Wednesday afternoon, and its little learners received quite the surprise before the holiday.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes showed up to hand out winter items to EarlyStart students. Students and families were excited to spend time with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback.

Patrick's foundation, 15 and Mahomies, donated dozens of winter clothes for EarlyStart's clothing drive.

"They're getting coats and socks and hats a gloves and all these things are essential in order for them to get through the winter months," Interim CEO June McDaniel said.

It's those physiological needs McDaniel says is critical for students.

"I come from that need and I know what it feels like to have these children walk in here on any given day and may not know where their next meal is going to come from and they may not know if I'm going to have a coat tomorrow," McDaniel said. "I would've wanted what we're providing today, which is love and care and support."

Nataliya Shalib, a mother whose son goes to EarlyStart, said it was a meaningful moment for her and her son to meet QB 15, Brittany and the impact they've made in the community.

"He doesn't just think about just big businesses, he thinks about the kids, the schools, you know - families especially during the holidays. It definitely means a lot," Shalib said.

Her son RJ received a green coat from Mahomes and wanted to make sure Patrick saw him sporting his new coat.

"Hey Patrick! Look at my new coat," RJ said.

"It means a lot not only myself as a single mother, but single mothers and fathers here too. You know we definitely appreciate him a lot him and Brittany a lot for this," Shalib said.

McDaniel says she hopes this is a small reminder for children and their families they are loved and cared for.

"You're not in this alone. Your family is not in this alone," McDaniel said. "Be embraced and to feel empowered as you come in here everyday and focus on learning, and growing and developing."

124 clothing kits were passed out to families Wednesday.