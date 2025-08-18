Mahomes, Kelce’s 1587 Prime announces September opening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 1587 Prime, the long-awaited steakhouse concept from Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, is set to open next month.

In a post Monday afternoon on Instagram, the restaurant announced it will open to the public on Wednesday, Sept. 17.

The date coincidentally marks Mahomes’ 30th birthday.

The public will be able to make reservations for opening night starting at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 20.

Earlier this month , the restaurant posted a video of the NFL stars sampling different menu items.

A5 Carpaccio includes Wagyu beef, pickled mushrooms, pine nuts, umami aioli and shaved black truffle.

The video also shows other items on the menu, such as 1587 Chop Salad, Shrimp Diablo and 33 Burger.

The restaurant will be located inside the Loews Kansas City Hotel at West 15th and Wyandotte streets in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

It will be operated by Noble 33, a Miami-based hospitality group. Street access is available at the restaurant, which spans 10,000 square feet and 238 seats across two levels.

The restaurant will also feature a 20-seat central bar on the first floor, private dining rooms, a grand piano at the primary staircase, custom art installations and a private entrance for VIPs.

