Mahomes, Kelce get a taste of 1587 Prime before grand opening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce got a chance to try the menu at 1587 Prime while the restaurant is still closed to the public.

A video posted on 1587 Prime's Instagram account shows Mahomes and Kelce eating some A5 Carpaccio, which includes Wagyu beef, pickled mushrooms, pine nuts, umami aioli, and shaved black truffle.

The video also shows other items on the menu such as 1587 Chop Salad, Shrimp Diablo and 33 Burger.

The pair announced plans to open the upscale steakhouse back in March 2024.

The restaurant will be located inside the Loews Kansas City Hotel at West 15th and Wyandotte streets in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

It will be operated by Noble 33, a Miami-based hospitality group, featuring street access with the restaurant itself spanning 10,000 square feet and 238 seats across two levels.

The restaurant will also feature a 20-seat central bar on the first floor, private dining rooms, a grand piano at the primary staircase, custom art installations and a private entrance for VIPs.

An official opening date has yet to be announced.

