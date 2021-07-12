Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mail truck overturns in rural Douglas County

Driver suffers minor injuries
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Courtesy Douglas County, Kansas, Sheriff's Department
USPS Truck.jpg
Posted at 6:42 PM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 19:42:33-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An overturned USPS truck delayed mail service Monday in rural Douglas County.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that the postal worker suffered minor injuries, but was not taken to an area hospital for treatment.

“What’s their motto… neither snow nor rain nor heat nor rolling their vehicle will stay these couriers from swift delivery… or something like that,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.

There is no additional information at this time.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!