Mail truck overturns in rural Douglas County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An overturned USPS truck delayed mail service Monday in rural Douglas County.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that the postal worker suffered minor injuries, but was not taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Some rural mail delivery is going to be a little late today. Driver had minor injuries but was not transported and will be okay. What’s their motto...neither snow nor rain nor heat nor rolling their vehicle will stay these couriers from swift delivery…or something like that... pic.twitter.com/nQStVpU5bN — Douglas Co. Sheriff (@DGSOSheriff) July 12, 2021

“What’s their motto… neither snow nor rain nor heat nor rolling their vehicle will stay these couriers from swift delivery… or something like that,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.

There is no additional information at this time.