KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas will be among state and city leaders at a ceremony Thursday to announce a "major economic development" in KCMO, according to a news release.

No word on what sort of project is planned, but officials from the Missouri Partnership and Kansas City Area Development Council also will be part of the announcement.

The event will be held at 9 a.m. in the Grand Plaza at Union Station.