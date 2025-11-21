Major I-70 closures begin this morning in Wyandotte County

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

Drivers who rely on I-70 through Wyandotte County should prepare for significant delays starting this morning, as major lane closures are scheduled to last through early next week.

I-70 & I-435 weekend construction closures for bridge repair

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will close both directions of I-70 to make bridge approach pavement repairs, a project expected to impact travel through Tuesday morning.

Eastbound Closes First — Starting at 9 a.m.

Eastbound I-70 will be the first to shut down, with closures beginning at 9 a.m. Friday. Traffic is expected to back up quickly, especially during the late morning rush.

Westbound Lanes Close Tonight at 7 p.m.

The westbound side of I-70 will close later in the evening, starting at 7 p.m. Friday. Several ramps in the area will also be affected.

KDOT says the repairs are necessary to improve long-term travel conditions on one of the most heavily traveled stretches of highway in the county.

Detours You Can Use

A map provided by KDOT shows several detours drivers can take to avoid the closures. Those include:



Exiting onto Kansas Avenue

Using State Avenue

Looping back onto I-70 from alternate ramps

Drivers should follow posted detour signs and allow extra time for travel.

KDOT said the closure will remain in place through Tuesday morning, weather permitting. As of Friday, no delays or schedule changes have been announced.

