Major solar storm brings Northern Lights to Kansas, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A large solar storm brought an extremely rare sky show into Kansas and Missouri late Thursday night.

The Aurora Borealis, otherwise known as the Northern Lights, was visible north of Kansas City, as photographer Jim Calhoun was able to capture through passing clouds.

First time photographing the beautiful #AuroraBorealis, this is north of Kansas City Missouri! Still want to travel north and get the real show but this will have to do for now! #Aurora #KansasCity #KCMO #MOWx pic.twitter.com/H34M3cHUxU — Jim Calhoun (@Jimbo_Slice47) March 24, 2023

The National Weather Service in Topeka was able to view the spectacle, too.

Not quite visible to the naked eye yet, but with a longer camera exposure, the aurora has made an appearance in Topeka! Just enough breaks in the clouds to briefly get a view. #kswx pic.twitter.com/rLDruuDVmT — NWS Topeka (@NWSTopeka) March 24, 2023

Skywatchers as far south as New Mexico and Phoenix, Arizona, saw the aurora.

Even if you had a clear sky over your house last night, the phenomenon is difficult to view without a long exposure camera.

Auroras occur when explosions of plasma and magnetic field (ions) erupt off the sun and interact with the Earth’s magnetic field.

As those particles interact with the nitrogen and oxygen in the atmosphere, different colors are emitted, which can be seen dancing in the sky.

Space weather forecasts initially called for a G2 (on a scale of 1-5) and did include Kansas and Missouri with the potential to view the lights.

G2 (Moderate) geomagnetic storm levels remain expected this evening 23-24 Mar (EDT) due to stronger than anticipated CME influences. G1-G3 levels have been met already today, 23 Mar, due to this activity. Visit https://t.co/YLUbTRMxS6 for the latest information and forecasts. pic.twitter.com/p2TNMTee4X — NOAA Space Weather (@NWSSWPC) March 23, 2023

However, the storm ended up being stronger, officially a G4, allowing the aurora to be visible in the southern U.S.

NOAA-Space Weather Prediction Center forecasts show the storm is subsiding, but those living further north in the usual Northern Lights viewing zone may still be able to view the aurora Friday night.

A similar large coronal mass ejection in 2001 allowed the lights to be visible in Texas and California.

