Major solar storm brings Northern Lights to Kansas, Missouri

KSHB 41 Weather
Posted at 11:24 AM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 12:24:04-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A large solar storm brought an extremely rare sky show into Kansas and Missouri late Thursday night.

The Aurora Borealis, otherwise known as the Northern Lights, was visible north of Kansas City, as photographer Jim Calhoun was able to capture through passing clouds.

The National Weather Service in Topeka was able to view the spectacle, too.

Skywatchers as far south as New Mexico and Phoenix, Arizona, saw the aurora.

Even if you had a clear sky over your house last night, the phenomenon is difficult to view without a long exposure camera.

Auroras occur when explosions of plasma and magnetic field (ions) erupt off the sun and interact with the Earth’s magnetic field.

As those particles interact with the nitrogen and oxygen in the atmosphere, different colors are emitted, which can be seen dancing in the sky.

Space weather forecasts initially called for a G2 (on a scale of 1-5) and did include Kansas and Missouri with the potential to view the lights.

However, the storm ended up being stronger, officially a G4, allowing the aurora to be visible in the southern U.S.

NOAA-Space Weather Prediction Center forecasts show the storm is subsiding, but those living further north in the usual Northern Lights viewing zone may still be able to view the aurora Friday night.

A similar large coronal mass ejection in 2001 allowed the lights to be visible in Texas and California.

