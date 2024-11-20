Majority of Jackson County legislators skip Wednesday meeting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Legislature was unable to reach a quorum at Wednesday's meeting after a majority of legislators skipped out.

Legislators Manny Abarca, Sean Smith, Venessa Hussey, Donna Peyton and DaRon McGee penned a letter to Chairwoman Jeanie Lauer explaining their absence.

In the letter, the group explained they feel they have collaborated “beyond party lines and geographic boundaries” to prioritize the allocation of $70.4 million in ARPA funds.

“This diverse group of [legislators] were successful in passing the only ordinance appropriating the $70.4 million, and a companion resolution allocating these funds to disadvantaged communities,” the letter stated.

Explaining the consensus “did not come easily,” the group called on Lauer to consider the will of the majority on the issue.

“As Chair, you have not built a consensus, and in fact worked directly with the County Executive to steamroll his priorities, without true engagement with your colleagues," the letter stated.

The group went on to explain they felt Wednesday’s meeting was “intended to force” legislators to “capitulate” to County Executive Frank White Jr. to pass Resolution 21811, which would implement “allocation methodology for the distribution” of the funds by the end of the year.

Refusing to participate in Wednesday’s “charade,” the letter stated the group understood Wednesday was the last day to pass the resolution but felt the issue truly lay with Lauer’s “failure to act in a timely fashion.”

“But, by ignoring the previously passed ARPA ordinance and resolution, you are losing sight of how these funds are needed to assist municipalities, agencies and many of our long-term service providers, that provide critical help to our citizens,” the legislators wrote.

Moving forward, the group said it is open to “real compromise, real solutions and real legislative solutions” to the “orchestrated crisis” created by Lauer and White.

White responded to the letter in a statement.

"Today, the Jackson County Legislature had the chance to take meaningful action on the remaining $70.4 million in ARPA funds — federal dollars that could be transformative for our community," White said. "Unfortunately, a majority of legislators chose not to attend, delaying critical decisions and making it harder for us to meet the needs of our residents. With the next meeting not scheduled until Dec. 2, 2024, we will have less than 30 days to complete the required process to put these funds to work. That’s not just a missed opportunity — it’s a failure of leadership."

He concluded his letter by saying he is willing to compromise, "but compromise requires partners."

The Jackson County Legislature's next meeting is set for Monday, Dec. 2.

