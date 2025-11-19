KSHB 41 News anchor Caitlin Knute is interested in hearing from you. Send her an e-mail .

Most of us know it’s easy to overspend while trying to make the holidays magical for our loved ones.

Tuesday afternoon, I spoke with Jamie Bosse, a financial planner at CGN Advisors. She said to make a list of everything you plan to buy before you head to the stores or shop online.

Making a list can help shoppers stay on budget during holidays

“Make a plan for all these purchases you want to make, assign a dollar amount to those gifts, then use that as your north star as you’re planning for this holiday season,” Bosse told me.

While budgeting late in the year can be challenging, Bosse says being smart around the holidays starts with a little advanced planning from the beginning of the year.

“Figure out how many paychecks you have until Christmas and what part of that paycheck is available for spending,” Bosse said. “Then divide those purchases up between what you have left to try to avoid putting things on layaway or things you’ll have to pay for in the future.

