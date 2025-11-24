‘Making it feel like it was once before,’ Plaza redevelopment plans advance with public meeting tonight

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia .

—

Plans to redevelop Kansas City's iconic Country Club Plaza are advancing, with the new owners looking for community feedback at a public meeting tonight before moving forward with their vision for the historic shopping district.

Plaza redevelopment plans advance with public meeting tonight

The redevelopment plan includes taller buildings, new office spaces, and more outdoor areas designed to increase foot traffic and create a more pedestrian-friendly, greener environment.

However, the proposed changes have sparked concerns among Kansas City Public Schools parents about potential tax breaks for the project. While these incentives would help fund the redevelopment, they could also take away funding for schools.

"We all know that public schools in Kansas City already don't have enough funding," said Rachel Hogan, a KCPS parent.

Another concern centers on how taller buildings might alter the Plaza's iconic architectural character, including its distinctive bird's nest design.

Caroline Hogan, Country Club Plaza PR manager, emphasized that the redevelopment aims to preserve the area's historic appeal while preparing it for the future.

"We love the historic feel of the plaza and the beautiful architecture that it has. We are not looking to get rid of any of that. It's more so enhancing it and making it feel like it was once before," Caroline Hogan said.

KSHB Caroline Hogan, public relations manager for the Country Club Plaza

She noted that the Plaza has evolved significantly over its 100-year history.

"The Plaza has had to evolve over the past 100 years. You know, it started as one thing. We saw gas stations everywhere. It's obviously evolved into something else. And we want to make it so that it can involve into the future," Caroline Hogan said.

Port KC had intended to address school funding concerns at their last meeting, but the issue was postponed.

The public input meeting on the Plaza's master plan development will take place tonight from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Unity Temple. On December 3, the Kansas City Planning Commission will review the Plaza's master plan.

“We don't want this to be a shock or surprise to anyone, especially those living as close as they are right now,” said Hogan. “We want this to be something that they feel like they're a part of and that they can have an input in as well.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—