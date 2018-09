KANSAS CITY, Mo.— A man has died after a shooting.

Police responded to the area of 108th Street and Stark Avenue around 11 p.m. Monday.

Police said they later learned that a woman drove the man to the hospital.

He had been shot in the leg. Police said they believe a bullet hit an artery.

He died at the hospital.

Police have not released the victim's identity.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

