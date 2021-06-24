Man allegedly thrown to ground by KCPD officer files lawsuit against department

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has filed suit against the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, alleging he was violently thrown to the ground during an interaction with the officers.

According to court documents the incident happened on May 24, 2020, at the reStart which is located at 918 E 9th St. in Kansas City, Missouri.

Officers responded to the scene on reports of an assault. The victim reported they were assaulted by a Black male in a red shirt and brown pants. Witnesses also told police the suspect was short, light-skinned and had dreadlocks.

Murray Anderson Jr., who's suing the department, was walking near Charlotte Street and east 10th Street. He's a tall dark-skinned male who was wearing bright orange shirt and olive-green cargo shorts according to the lawsuit.

Anderson, alleges he sensed someone walking behind so he turned around and encountered KCPD officer Jose A. Romero Jr.

Romero was canvassing the area for a suspect when he encountered Anderson.

Anderson was wearing ear buds and removed them, putting his hands out to show Romero he wasn't a threat, the lawsuit says.

Romero then informed him that he fit the description of the suspect and asked Anderson to put his hands behind his back.

According to the lawsuit, Anderson complied and told the officer he was not the suspect involved in the incident.

The lawsuit says he was then violently handcuffed and thrown to the ground. It also alleges Romero placed his knee on Anderson's neck.

Moments later, another officer arrived on the scene and violently kicked him in the back according to the lawsuit.

Romero and the other officer also repeatedly told Anderson he was being arrested "for something."

Another officer later arrived at the scene shortly after talking with the victim at reStart. She told Romero the victim didn't want to press charges.

Anderson was then released at the scene. However, the lawsuit claims video of the scene shows the other officer telling Romero that Anderson was wearing an orange shirt which didn't match the description from the victim.

Anderson is seeking "compensatory damages in an amount that is fair and reasonable, plus punitive damages in an amount sufficient to deter Defendant Kansas City Police Department and others from the same or similar conduct, plus pre-judgment interest and post-judgment interest as provided by law and equity, plus court costs," according to the lawsuit.