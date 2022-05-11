Man arrested for attempting to bring gun, ammunition inside Missouri State Capitol

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was arrested Tuesday for attempting to bring an assault pistol and 79 rounds of ammunition into the Missouri State Capitol building, court documents say.

Alok Kumar Rohra, 36, was reported for unlawful possession of a firearm, according to a felony complaint.

According to a probable cause statement from Sgt. John Fisher with Missouri Capitol Police, Rohra carried a black duffel bag to a Missouri Capitol checkpoint around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, and told the presiding officer he has a gun in his bag to show to the governor.

The officer informed Rohra he was not allowed to bring the gun inside the building and asked him to return it to his vehicle, the document claims.

The probable cause statement says that Rohra has known "mental issues."

Around seven minutes later, Rohra returned and Capitol police asked to speak with him in the Capitol office, the probable cause statement says. After doing a check on Rohra in the Missouri Uniform Law Enforcement System, police say they learned he was a convicted felon.

Officers searched Rohra's vehicle in the 200 block of Broadway Street with his consent, and discovered an assault pistol, two boxes of ammunition containing 20 rounds, rifle magazines and a bowie knife, documents state.

Police took Rohra into custody and was transported to the Cole County Jail.

