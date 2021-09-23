Man arrested in Pottery Barn after fleeing traffic stop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man with a felony warrant in Jackson County, Missouri, fled from a Leawood, Kansas, Police Department officer after the officer pulled him over for a traffic stop.

The officer pulled the 22-year-old over around 1 p.m. Thursday in the area of 119th and Rosewood, according to a Leawood police news release.

When the officer checked the license status of the man, the felony warrant showed up, and the man was listed in computer files as being "armed and dangerous."

A second officer arrived at the scene, and both officers asked the man to step out of the car to arrest him. The 22-year-old then fled on foot to the Town Center Plaza and ran into a nearby Pottery Barn.

More officers arrived at the scene, and the man was arrested in the Pottery Barn.

"No one was injured in the event, and the male has been transported to the Johnson County jail," the release said.

